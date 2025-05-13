Will Trump's tariffs level up game console prices?

The US tariffs barrage and the bounding cost of producing games have prompted manufacturers like Sony and Microsoft to announce price hikes on consoles, in an industry shift experts say is set to last.

Sony's 2020-vintage PlayStation 5 has seen its price hiked by tens of dollars worldwide in recent weeks, a move matched by Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

While tech products usually fall in price as their release date fades into the past, games industry analysts say these are clear impacts of President Donald Trump's border levies on major trading partners.

Last year, "75% of all consoles shipped to the US... were made in China," market research firm Niko Partners wrote in an April note.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad said Microsoft's global price hike aims "to soften the actual price increase in the US, which is Xbox's largest market" – and the only one affected by Trump's swingeing tariffs on imports from China.

Nintendo's hotly anticipated Switch 2 console appears, for now, to be spared a big price hike ahead of its June 5 release.

The Japanese heavyweight moved some production to Vietnam in 2019 – a country hit by Trump with 46% additional tariffs, which have been delayed for 90 days.

If Vietnam does face such a steep trade bill "we're looking at costs increasing by hundreds of dollars" for every console, industry specialist Christopher Dring warned last month on his website "The Game Business".

The US and China agreed on Monday to reduce massive tit-for-tat tariffs, also for 90 days – but the effect of the temporary pause on the games industry remains to be seen.

As well as console hardware, game software is getting pricier too.