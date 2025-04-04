Trump's tariffs lead Nintendo to delay preorders of Switch 2

San Francisco, California - Nintendo on Friday said it was delaying preorders of its hotly anticipated Switch 2 gaming console as it assesses the fallout from the Trump administration's trade tariffs.

Nintendo is delaying preorders of its hotly anticipated Switch 2 gaming console as it assesses the fallout from the Trump administration's trade tariffs. © DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

"Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," the company said, adding that the launch date of June 5 remains unchanged.

The Japanese video game giant revealed details about the Switch 2 on Wednesday, announcing an update to the hugely successful 2017 original that has sold over 150 million units.

But shares in the Kyoto-based company tanked in the days following the announcement, partly because the recommended retail price – $449.99 in the US – is at least a third more than its predecessor.

Nintendo shares were also battered in the wake of President Donald Trump's sweeping levies.

These include 46% on Vietnam and 49% on Cambodia – countries where Nintendo has reportedly shifted an increasing share of its production in recent years.

Trump on Friday said Vietnam's top leader told him in a "very productive" phone call that he wanted to make a deal on tariffs.