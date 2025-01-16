Nintendo Switch 2 announcement sends gaming fans into frenzy!

Kyoto, Japan - The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been announced in a reveal that also confirmed that a hotly-anticipated new Mario Kart game is in production for the console!

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been announced alongside a release date and an exciting, long-anticipated new game. © Screenshot/YouTube/@NintendoAmerica

In a trailer posted to the company's YouTube channel and announced on its website, Nintendo revealed the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's Nintendo Switch, which has become one of the best-selling and most popular gaming devices of all time.

A two-minute video shows the original Nintendo Switch transforming into its new variation. The new console will also be a hybrid device that can work in both handheld and TV mode.

The Switch 2 boasts a larger central tablet-like screen with a kickstand and a similar layout to its predecessor, with paired "joy-con" controllers that clip to its sides with magnets.

The trailer also featured another stunning announcement – a new Mario Kart is in the works. While uncertain if it is a release game, it will likely come out with or soon after the Switch 2 launch.

In news that will please every Switch fan, Nintendo confirmed in the trailer that the new console will be backwards-compatible with both physical and digital original Switch games.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, shooting to the top of X's trending topics within minutes.