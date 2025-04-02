Nintendo unveils Switch 2 and announces date for 2025's biggest gaming release!
Kyoto, Japan - Nintendo announced Wednesday that its new Switch 2 console would be available starting June 5, launching the countdown for one of the most hotly awaited gaming launches in years!
Millions of fans around the world were glued to an hour-long presentation from the Kyoto-based company about the Switch 2 – an update to the 2017 original model that has sold around 150 million units.
The new console retains many of the features of its best-selling predecessor, including its detachable Joy-Con controllers, but features a larger, higher resolution screen, and quicker processing speeds.
Having given a glimpse of it in mid-January, the company gave further details about some of the new features, including a "C" button that activates GameChat, allowing players to speak with each other while playing.
When paired with a camera, it will enable them to do video calls and monitor each other's progress on-screen.
"Using GameChat even when you're apart, you can play games and hang out as if you were together in the same room," the company said.
Nintendo announces raft of new games for Switch 2
Nintendo also announced a new version of its legendary Mario Kart game, called Mario Kart World, which features racetracks around the world but also allows players to go exploring off-grid.
It will launch on the Switch 2 in June and be included for the sale price, which was not revealed.
Many other games featured during the launch presentation including a new 3D adventure game, Donkey Kong Bonanza, and Kirby Air Riders, as well as Street Fighter 6, Hogwarts Legacy, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Borderlands 4, and Hitman: World of Assassination.
The Switch 2 will have eight times the memory of the original Switch at 256 GB, and Its controllers, which attach with magnets rather than sliding on, can also be used like a computer mouse, a new functionality the company is clearly hoping game developers will make use of.
Cover photo: Nintendo of America