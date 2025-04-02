Nintendo unveils Switch 2 and announces date for 2025's biggest gaming release!

Kyoto, Japan - Nintendo announced Wednesday that its new Switch 2 console would be available starting June 5, launching the countdown for one of the most hotly awaited gaming launches in years!

Nintendo unveiled its new Switch 2 console and announced a June 5 launch day for one of gaming's most hotly-anticipated releases. © Nintendo of America

Millions of fans around the world were glued to an hour-long presentation from the Kyoto-based company about the Switch 2 – an update to the 2017 original model that has sold around 150 million units.

The new console retains many of the features of its best-selling predecessor, including its detachable Joy-Con controllers, but features a larger, higher resolution screen, and quicker processing speeds.

Having given a glimpse of it in mid-January, the company gave further details about some of the new features, including a "C" button that activates GameChat, allowing players to speak with each other while playing.

When paired with a camera, it will enable them to do video calls and monitor each other's progress on-screen.

"Using GameChat even when you're apart, you can play games and hang out as if you were together in the same room," the company said.