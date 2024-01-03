Are there Mickey Mouse horror movies in the works?

Los Angeles, California - Barely 24 hours after Disney's initial copyright on Mickey Mouse expired, two new indie horror movies starring the beloved character have been announced!

Two new horror movies featuring Mickey Mouse have been announced following the character's entrance into the public domain. © 123RF/donandsuji

Steamboat Willie – the first Disney movie to feature Mickey – entered the public domain under US law on Monday, 95 years after its initial release.



That means anyone is now free to copy, share, reuse, and adapt the primitive early versions of the characters that appear in the film, including Mickey and his girlfriend, Minnie.

Despite warnings from Disney that the company would seek to safeguard its most iconic character, opportunistic filmmakers were expected to quickly announce their own unofficial remakes and adaptations – and they did not disappoint!

Mickey's Mouse Trap, which is expected to drop in March, will feature a masked killer dressed as Mickey stalking a group of young friends through an amusement arcade.