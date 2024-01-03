Are there Mickey Mouse horror movies in the works?
Los Angeles, California - Barely 24 hours after Disney's initial copyright on Mickey Mouse expired, two new indie horror movies starring the beloved character have been announced!
Steamboat Willie – the first Disney movie to feature Mickey – entered the public domain under US law on Monday, 95 years after its initial release.
That means anyone is now free to copy, share, reuse, and adapt the primitive early versions of the characters that appear in the film, including Mickey and his girlfriend, Minnie.
Despite warnings from Disney that the company would seek to safeguard its most iconic character, opportunistic filmmakers were expected to quickly announce their own unofficial remakes and adaptations – and they did not disappoint!
Mickey's Mouse Trap, which is expected to drop in March, will feature a masked killer dressed as Mickey stalking a group of young friends through an amusement arcade.
Mickey Mouse horror flicks follow sinister take on Winnie the Pooh
Another untitled horror-comedy by filmmaker Steven LaMorte is due to begin filming in the spring and sees a sadistic mouse tormenting unsuspecting ferry passengers.
Both projects are reminiscent of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a micro-budget slasher film that drew headlines last year after the copyright on the first AA Milne books expired.
Analysts say Disney will be watching closely and is likely to send in the lawyers if anyone oversteps.
