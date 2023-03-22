Author who inspired Mean Girls considers suing Tina Fey and Paramount!

New York, New York - The author whose book inspired Tina Fey's classic movie Mean Girls says that when she asked for "unpaid dues," she was hit with something like "And none for Gretchen Weiners, bye."

Rosalind Wiseman (c.), whose book inspired the 2004 classic Mean Girls, is considering legal action against Tina Fey (r.) and Paramount Studios over "unpaid dues." © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Rosalind Wiseman, who wrote Queen Bees and Wannabes – the book that inspired Mean Girls – has watched the film and its offshoots become a cultural phenomenon over the years. Now, she's considering legal action against Fey and Paramount Studios, she told the New York Post.



Wiseman originally signed a $400,000 deal back in 2002 for the film rights. She says the contract included "guaranteed net profits" based on the original film's success. But the author says she's been stonewalled over the years and told by Paramount that the studio had no net profits.

"I suspect most people would be shocked at how shabbily Rosalind Wiseman has been treated," Wiseman's lawyer, Ryan Keech, told the Post. "It is nothing short of shameful for a company with the resources of Paramount to go to the lengths to which it has gone to deny Ms. Wiseman what she is fairly entitled to for having created what has become one of the most iconic entertainment franchises of the last 25 years."

Since debuting in 2004, Mean Girls has solidified a spot in pop culture history, launching Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried's career and catapulting Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert even more into the spotlight.

The film had a $17 million budget but became a surprise smash, grossing $130 million globally.

By 2018, a musical version of Mean Girls opened on Broadway. It was nominated for a dozen Tony Awards. The film also inspired a poorly received direct-to-TV sequel in 2011 that did not involve Fey.

"Yes, I had a terrible contract, but the movie has made so much money, and they keep recycling my work over and over again, so to not even consider me... I just feel like the hypocrisy is too much," Wiseman said.