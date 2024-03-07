Female-led movies decline despite Barbie success: "Wake-up call for Hollywood"

Los Angeles, California - The share of Hollywood films with women in the lead role fell last year, new research showed Thursday, despite standout successes like Barbie.

Despite standout hits like Barbie, female-led movies were on the decline in 2023. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

In the year that the feminist blockbuster starring Margot Robbie blew its competitors away at the box office, just a third of movies had a woman at the top of the bill, according to the Hollywood Diversity Report.

Greta Gerwig's fun-packed feminist satire, which took more than $1.4 billion at the global box office, also garnered eight nominations for this weekend's Oscars, including Best Picture.

"Even as Barbie broke box office records, the industry demonstrated that it had continued to undervalue movies centering on and led by women, as women lost ground when it came to representation for theatrical leads, writers and total actors," said the report, produced by the University of California, Los Angeles.

The share of films with a woman as the lead character steadily increased over the decade to 2019, researchers said.

That year, 44% of films produced in Hollywood had a female lead. But in the years since, the proportion has dropped, with just 32% of movies in 2023 having a woman as the main character.