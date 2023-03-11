Scream VI: Ghostface wreaks bloody havoc in the Big Apple

The slasher movie Scream VI continues the popular horror franchise with gruesome kills, bloody twists, and potentially more films.

Ghostface is back, and the serial killer is even more terrifying than before! © IMAGO / Everett Collection

As if the Big Apple isn't terrifying enough, the latest horror flick takes viewers to the mean streets of Manhattan where the kills are more grisly and anybody could be Ghostface.

Set a few months after the events of Scream V , the sixth installment follows sisters Sam and Tara, reprised by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who are trying to put their horrific trauma behind them.

Of course, this quickly goes to hell as the duo find themselves again being hunted by the masked serial killer.

The two have some help with twins and fellow Woodsboro survivors Mindy and Chad Meeks, portrayed by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, plus Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, who reprised their previous Scream roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby, respectively.

Were they finally able to put an end to Ghostface's brutal tirade? We can't spoil that, but what we can say is that Scream VI delivers on all fronts as another bloody good horror flick!