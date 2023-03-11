Scream VI: Ghostface wreaks bloody havoc in the Big Apple
The slasher movie Scream VI continues the popular horror franchise with gruesome kills, bloody twists, and potentially more films.
As if the Big Apple isn't terrifying enough, the latest horror flick takes viewers to the mean streets of Manhattan where the kills are more grisly and anybody could be Ghostface.Set a few months after the events of Scream V, the sixth installment follows sisters Sam and Tara, reprised by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who are trying to put their horrific trauma behind them.
Of course, this quickly goes to hell as the duo find themselves again being hunted by the masked serial killer.
The two have some help with twins and fellow Woodsboro survivors Mindy and Chad Meeks, portrayed by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, plus Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, who reprised their previous Scream roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby, respectively.
Were they finally able to put an end to Ghostface's brutal tirade? We can't spoil that, but what we can say is that Scream VI delivers on all fronts as another bloody good horror flick!
Will the Scream franchise ever end?
To be honest, Scream is the gift that keeps on giving.
So long as the horror franchise sticks to its formula, because let's face facts: it works.
There were some concerns that the latest installment would suffer since it was sans Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott.
Again, not to spoil too much, but Scream VI does a good job of leaving the door open for Neve should she want to return while also honoring Sidney's legacy.
The movie also does an excellent job of keeping the storyline intact while staying away from those common and lazy reboot and sequel tropes.
Now, when it comes to the long-awaited Ghostface reveal, the slasher flick could've taken a bigger risk with who's behind the iconic mask.
But the set-up for the reveal is so juicy and twisted that it will still leave fans truly shocked.
In short, the sixth Scream film is a love letter for all horror lovers and true fans of the franchise.
Also, long live the "core four!"
Scream VI is now in theaters everywhere!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Everett Collection