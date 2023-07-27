Greta Gerwig responds to right-wing backlash against Barbie movie

Los Angeles, California - Emerging from a pink-hued fever dream and a box-office smash, Greta Gerwig is unpacking the success of the Barbie movie . One thing the director did not anticipate having to discuss, though, is how right-wing pundits have bashed her feminist take on Mattel's iconic doll and even burned the toys in protest.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig (second from r.) weighed in on the right-wing criticism of the box-office smash-hit. © IMAGO / Picturelux

"Certainly, there's a lot of passion," the Oscar-nominated director said in a Thursday Q&A with the New York Times. "My hope for the movie is that it's an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren't necessarily serving us as either women or men."



That "passion" the Little Women filmmaker is referring to likely includes conservative commentator Ben Shapiro setting Barbies on fire in a stunt accompanying his 43-minute review of the film – a takedown in which he described Gerwig's work as one of "the most woke movies" he'd ever seen.

Similarly, right-wing pundit Jack Posobiec tweeted that Gerwig's take is "possibly the most anti-male film ever made," declaring Barbie a "man-hating Woke propaganda fest."

Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, tweeted that she felt "let down" by the project and was disappointed that it "neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively."

Tesla and X boss Elon Musk quipped that the film's repeated use of the word "patriarchy" could be turned into a drinking game.

"I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people," Gerwig said of the backlash.