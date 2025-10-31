Halloween on screen: Scary movies to stream during spooky celebrations

It's a monster mash! Here are five Halloween classics and recent hits that viewers can stream now for an eerie-sistable Halloween celebration.

By Elyse Johnson

It's a monster mash! Here are five Halloween classics and recent hits for viewers to celebrate an eerie-sistable night.

Just in time for Halloween, here are classic and new horror films to watch for the festive holiday. © IMAGO / Everett Collection Whether it's a classic slasher or a psychological thriller – there is something for all horror fanatics when it comes to scary movies. Now, thanks to streaming service, viewers can pick and choose whichever horror flick they'd like. But being spoiled for choice brings its own problems. It can be hard to know where to start when it comes to the best Halloween movies to watch this festive season. Have no fear, though, we've got you covered! Here are the five best new and old spooky flicks to binge over the Halloween weekend.

Halloween (1978)

Nick Castle stars as Michael Myers in the 1978 horror film, Halloween. © IMAGO / Prod.DB Go back to where it all began and watch the chilling origin of the "unkillable" Michael Myers. The story follows the iconic character Laurie Strode, wonderfully played by Jamie Lee Curtis, who is stalked on Halloween by the masked killer. The John Carpenter classic flick was an unexpected hit when it premiered in 1978. Since then, Halloween not only birthed one of the longest-running horror franchise, but it also spawned a new generation of horror fans. Who knew one man briskly walking through neighborhoods with a creepy mask would terrorize the world? Plus, it's titled Halloween, so it doesn't get any more topical! Halloween is available for streaming on AMC+.

Night Teeth (2021)

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (r.) leads the Netflix vampire-thriller Night Teeth. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jorgelendeborg What's Halloween without a few vampires? When a freelance driver, played by Jorge Lendeborg Jr., picks up two gorgeous women who happen to be vampires, disaster is inevitable! This Netflix film may not offer a lot of scares as other vamp-flicks have in the past, but if you prefer not to be up all night, this movie is the perfect blend of comedy and a few spooks here and there. Megan Fox also makes an appearance in the flick, if anyone needs more incentive to give it a watch! Netflix's Night Teeth is now streaming on the app.

Army of the Dead (2021)

The Army of the Dead is available to stream on Netflix. © Imago/Prod.Db Zack Synder is a director with ambition! For viewers looking to get zombified this Halloween, look no further than his 2021 epic Army of the Dead. This is one of the best zombie flicks to date – which is saying something, given how packed the field is. Dave Bautista leads the ensemble cast of mercenaries who plan a daring heist in an abandoned Las Vegas casino. However, the group has to get past highly intelligent zombies known as "Alphas", untrustworthy humans, and zombified tigers. The film was the most-watched Netflix movie when it debuted and will aptly quench any zombie fan's appetite who wants the violence – but also a good story. Army of the Dead and its prequel, Army of Thieves, are streaming on Netflix.

Old (2021)

M. Night Shyamalan's film Old follows group of strangers who on a secluded island and find themselves rapidly aging. © Imago/Prod.Db M. Night Shyamalan is known for his twisty, shocking endings, and Old is no exception! The 2021 thriller follows a group of vacationers who visit a breathtaking resort on a secluded island. The seemingly dreamy vacay turns into a nightmare as the beach-dwellers began to age – rapidly! For horror fans looking for something less violent and more thoughtful, this is right up your alley. While the movie is a good slow burn, it still has plenty of shocking moments and a surprising ending that even the best internet sleuths didn't see coming! Old is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Robert Englund plays the supernatural villain Freddy Krueger in the 1984 film, A Nightmare on Elm Street. © IMAGO/Allstar One, two, Freddy's coming for you! This supernatural-slasher may not be for the faint of heart. But Halloween isn't complete without the nightmarish villain who kills teens while they sleep. A Nightmare on Elm Street has also spawned successful sequels and not-so-successful remakes. Still, nothing will ever compare to the original 1984 film, which marked Johnny Depp's film debut.

The movie is more than just teens being mercilessly haunted and hacked off by the ever-terrifying Freddy Krueger. It also toys with audiences' realities – posing the question of what's real and what isn't. All in all, viewers who choose to watch this classic flick should be aware that sleep won't come easily after it! A Nightmare on Elm Street is now streaming on HBO Max.