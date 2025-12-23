Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce's swoon-worthy note from final Eras Tour show

Vancouver, Canada - Taylor Swift has revealed the swoon-worthy letter her now-fiancé Travis Kelce sent her ahead of her final performance on The Eras Tour last December.

In the final episode of The End of an Era, Taylor Swift (r.) read Travis Kelce's romantic letter from her last stop on The Eras Tour. © Collage: Johnnie Izquierdo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

In the final episode of The End of an Era, which dropped on Tuesday, the 36-year-old pop star read the note aloud as she sat next to a massive bouquet of roses sent by Travis.

"So many unbelievable memories on this tour, but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time and being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me," the 36-year-old athlete wrote.

He added a "selfish" thank you to Taylor and her team for taking the tour through Kansas City, as it facilitated "the beginning of me meeting the love of my life."

Travis famously attended The Eras Tour in July 2023 – shortly after Taylor had split from The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

He then went on his New Heights podcast to share that he attempted to meet the Karma singer backstage to hand her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Travis was turned down – and felt a little "butthurt" about it – but his confession ultimately caught the attention of Taylor herself.

As the Disney+ docuseries recently revealed, it was actually Taylor's mom Andrea who encouraged her daughter to pursue Travis after his interest went viral.