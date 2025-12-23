Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce's swoon-worthy note from final Eras Tour show
Vancouver, Canada - Taylor Swift has revealed the swoon-worthy letter her now-fiancé Travis Kelce sent her ahead of her final performance on The Eras Tour last December.
In the final episode of The End of an Era, which dropped on Tuesday, the 36-year-old pop star read the note aloud as she sat next to a massive bouquet of roses sent by Travis.
"So many unbelievable memories on this tour, but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time and being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me," the 36-year-old athlete wrote.
He added a "selfish" thank you to Taylor and her team for taking the tour through Kansas City, as it facilitated "the beginning of me meeting the love of my life."
Travis famously attended The Eras Tour in July 2023 – shortly after Taylor had split from The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
He then went on his New Heights podcast to share that he attempted to meet the Karma singer backstage to hand her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.
Travis was turned down – and felt a little "butthurt" about it – but his confession ultimately caught the attention of Taylor herself.
As the Disney+ docuseries recently revealed, it was actually Taylor's mom Andrea who encouraged her daughter to pursue Travis after his interest went viral.
Taylor Swift dishes on her love story with Travis Kelce
"You said something to the effect of, 'You gotta start doing something different," Taylor recalled, seemingly alluding to the fact that the Grammy winner's dating history primarily included actors and musicians, rather than athletes like Travis.
While Taylor admitted the Kansas City Chiefs star had to explain football to her at the start of their romance, she became "obsessed" with the sport as she became "obsessed" with him.
"Greatest surprise of my life," she said.
Taylor and Travis first went public with their relationship in September 2023, and the two announced their engagement back in August.
