Need to get into the holiday spirit? Binge these four Christmas movies!

These holiday flicks will surely have viewers fa-la-la in love this Christmas!

By Elyse Johnson

Here are four holiday movies we love to stream this month.

Vanessa Hudgens reprises her multiple roles in the Christmas romance-comedy, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Yes, Christmas is finally coming. And there's no better way to end the year than with some new romantic, funny, and endearing holiday flicks. Of course, no one can deny the magic that classics such as Home Alone and Die Hard bring around this time of year. But these new holiday-themed flicks also have plenty to offer. Whether it be switching princesses, epic reunions, or good old-fashioned family fun, there's some for all ages in these festive films. Luckily, each of these holidays movies are available to stream from the comfort of your home. Cozy up next to the fireplace and give these four Christmas movies a watch this December!

Emma Roberts (l.) and Luke Bracey (r.) play two strangers who give love a try in Holidate. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press What happens when a single young woman who hates the holidays and a pro-golfer who hasn't the best time dating cross paths? A holiday-themed romcom is born with stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. While Holidate isn't a traditional Christmas flick as it does dabble in other holidays that are celebrated throughout the year – the premise remains the same. Two people looking for love give things a go but of course not without some mishaps along the way. For those looking for a non-Christmassy movie to enjoy, Holidate is the best bet. Not only will it offer some pretty decent laughs, but it's something anyone can watch anytime of year. Holidate is streaming on Netflix.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Vanessa Hudgens reprises her roles as Stacy Wyndham, Queen Margaret Delacourt, and Lady Fiona Pembroke in the third movie for The Princess Switch series. © imago/ZUMA Press Vanessa Hudgens returns as three different characters who all ironically look alike. The next chapter in The Princess Switch series follows Stacy Wyndham, Queen Margaret Delacourt, and Lady Fiona Pembroke – all played by Vanessa – who team up to find a jewel thief. The Christmas romantic comedy is the third movie in the franchise that debuted on Netflix in 2018. While these may feel more like a teen-flick, the High School Musical star's whimsical on-screen persona and the film's thrilling story-telling will entertain all ages. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Stars is available on Netflix.

A Christmas Dance Reunion

High School Musical costars Monique Coleman (r.) and Corbin Bleu (l.) reunite for the romantic holiday flick, A Christmas Dance Reunion. © Screenshot/instagram/lifetimetv Speaking of HSM , Vanessa's costars, Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu reunited for the Lifetime movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion. Monique portrays Lucy Mortimer, an attorney who bumps into Corbin's character, Barrett Brewster – Lucy's childhood friend and former dance partner. The two team up to save Barrett's family's resort that's fallen on hard times. Of course, as the childhood friends bond over their efforts to restore the vacation spot, an undeniable connection develops between them. Viewers can't go wrong with the touching flick that combines faith, love, and dance into one sweet holiday film. A Christmas Dance Reunion is streaming on Lifetime.

Holiday in Santa Fe

In Mario Lopez's (r.) newest film, Holiday in Santa Fe, the actor's character, Tony, fights to save his family's shop after tragedy strikes. © Screenshot/instagram/lifetimetv Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez is also starring in a Lifetime holiday movie. Holiday in Santa Fe follows two siblings who run their mother's beloved shop. But when tragedy strikes, the family falls into despair. When an intriguing and attractive executive arrives to acquire the shop, Mario's character Tony's grief is slowly replaced with hope and possibly even love. But with everything on the line, will Tony be able to save his family's shop? Holiday in Santa Fe is on Lifetime.