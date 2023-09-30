October movie + TV release radar: Loki, The Exorcist, and more are on the way!

Something wicked this way comes! From Loki season two to the long-overdue return of Goosebumps, this October offers plenty of thrills and chills for everyone.

By Elyse Johnson

From Loki to Goosebumps, this October's brand-new movies and TV shows look like a real scream!

Get ready for some thrills and chills this October with some brand-new movies and TV series! Gather 'round, ghouls and goblins! October is here, and with it comes Halloween! But before you start picking out which costume to rock this year, let's break down the best must-watch releases coming this month. From the return of the god of mischief to creepy tales to give you goosebumps, these upcoming offerings are the perfect way to celebrate spooky season. Grab your candy corn and turn the lights down for four spooktacular must-see releases coming this October!

The Exorcist: Believer

After two missing girls return showing signs of possession, Chris MacNeil (reprised by Ellen Burstyn) must confront her past in The Exorcist: Believer. © Screenshot/YouTube/Universal Pictures The supernatural phenomenon that rocked the '70s is back. The Exorcist: Believer is the sixth installment in the Exorcist franchise, which follows the parents of two demonically-possessed girls seeking the help of Chris MacNeil (reprised by Ellen Burstyn.)

While the world doesn't need any more sequels or reboots, this film does offer some promise with the return of Burstyn and a fresh new storyline. Plus, who doesn't love a good old-fashioned horror movie? Will the supernatural horror flick exorcise our doubts? Decide for yourself – The Exorcist: Believer is in theaters October 6.

Loki season 2

Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, who must once again do what it takes to save the multiverse. © imago/Cinema Publishers Collection For those who aren't as interested in Halloween spooks – no judgment! – here is another more sci-fi option to suit your "glorious purpose." The long-awaited second season of Marvel's hit TV show Loki is coming soon to Disney+! Tom Hiddleston returns as the god of mischief and must once again work for the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in order to navigate the multiverse and save the day again. In addition to most of the season 1 cast returning, fan favorite Jonathan Majors will reprise his scene-stealing role as Kang the Conqueror for season 2! Will Loki be able to save the multiverse in time before the clock runs out? There's only one way to know for sure – better tune in on October 5 when Loki season 2 premieres on Disney+.

Goosebumps

Justin Long stars in the newest Goosebumps series which follows five teens who must work together to re-capture the souls they've unleashed. © Screenshot/YouTube/DisneyPlus This year's annual "Huluween" event will feature the return of another beloved horror classic. The new Goosebumps TV series follows Justin Long as Nathan Bratt, a newcomer who ends up in the middle of a haunting mystery as five teenagers release mysterious supernatural forces... and one ends up possessing Bratt! Now the teens must work together to recapture the spirits while also uncovering some dark secrets about their own parents. Looking for thrills and chills this Halloween? Well, look no further than Goosebumps, premiering this October on Friday the 13th!

Five Nights at Freddy's

Josh Hutcherson plays a down-on-his-luck security guard who must survive the night at a haunted game center in Five Nights at Freddy's. © Screenshot/YouTube/Universal Pictures What happens when someone takes a job at an abandoned game center that's haunted by creepy animatronic mascots? Based on the hit video game of the same name, the new horror flick Five Nights at Freddy's features Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, a down-on-his-luck security guard who lands a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. But this job isn't for the faint of heart! The establishment was closed following the mysterious disappearance of four kids. In fact, anyone who's at Freddy's past midnight isn't safe – and it's up to Schmidt to figure out the mystery behind the evil mascots! His job – and his life – just might depend on it.