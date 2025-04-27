Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds show PDA after Time100 Gala controversy

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds packed on the PDA during another rare outing amid the fallout from their controversial Time100 Gala appearance!

Blake Lively (l.) and Ryan Reynolds (.r) were all smiles at the Championship AFC Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic match on Saturday. © IMAGO / Shutterstock

On Saturday, the superstar couple were spotted cheering from the stands at the Championship AFC Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic match.

For the event, Lively sported a casual, checkered long-sleeved shirt and jeans while Reynolds first wore a white T-shirt under a gray button-up before changing into a red Wrexham hoodie.

The Age of Adeline star and the Deadpool actor took brief breaks from the game to sweetly smooch and hug each other.

Reynolds is the co-owner of the Wrexham team, which is why the spouses made an appearance despite keeping a low profile amid Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni.