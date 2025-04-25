Conclave sees massive surge in viewership after death of Pope Francis

Vatican City - Following the death of the Pope, many people want to see Edward Berger's Vatican drama Conclave or read the novel on which it is based.

Following the death of the Pope, many people want to see Edward Berger's Vatican drama Conclave or read the novel on which it is based. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The film, which was released last year and has a star-studded cast, including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini, was nominated for five Oscars and won the Best Adapted Screenplay category for writer Peter Straughan.

The New York Times, citing figures from the tracking firm Luminate, said data showed a 3,200% increase in viewership compared to the previous week.

The drama deals with the internal power mechanisms of the Catholic Church during the papal election, which will take place in real life, as Catholic officials prepare to meet to select the next pope.

Viewing on Amazon Prime, which made the film free for its US subscribers on Tuesday, skyrocketed to 6.9 million minutes watched on Monday compared to 966,000 the previous Monday, the paper said.

Conclave has also been re-released in selected movie theaters.

The film adaptation is based on a book by British author Robert Harris, which is currently in high demand, along with the recently published autobiography of Pope Francis, who died on Monday.