Oscars to add a new award category amid 100th birthday celebration

Los Angeles, California - A new Oscar for stunts will be handed out when Hollywood 's glitziest party celebrates its 100th birthday, awards officials said Thursday.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said films released in 2027 will be eligible for an Oscar for Achievement in Stunt Design.

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.

"We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

Rules on eligibility and who will vote for the winner will be unveiled in two years' time.

The announcement marks the culmination of a growing campaign for a "best stunts" category at the Oscars, with supporters arguing that the input of the unsung performers who risk life and limb equals that of the sound mixers, makeup artists, and visual effects gurus who are already honored.

Stunt work is already honored at some prestigious movie and TV ceremonies, such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards where the film Fall Guy took home the 2024 prize.