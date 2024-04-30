May movie + TV releases: Planet of the Apes, Mad Max, and more bring the heat this spring!

From the Kingdom of the Parent of the Apes to the anticipated fifth season for The Kardashians, May has some sizzling releases that no one should miss!

This May, spring into action with these anticipated movie and TV series releases coming to big and small screens everywhere!

From Cinco de Mayo to Memorial Day, May has plenty of fun times and warmer days on the way. This month, the entertainment is also heating up with these fresh flicks and shows coming to theaters and living rooms all across the globe.

This May, viewers can catch the Planet of the Apes saga, the return of The Kardashians, and much, much more.

Here's the scoop on the top releases coming this May that everyone should watch!

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Noa (voiced by Owen Teague) must fight to save apes and humans in the upcoming sci-fi action film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Set 300 years after War for the Planet of the Apes, humans and apes must once again find a way to co-exist in the fourth Planet of the Apes installment. With a new set of apes looking to enslave the remaining feral humans, the fate of the world now rests in the hands of a single young chimpanzee hunter named Noa, voiced by Owen Teague. Joining Teague are newcomers Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, and William H. Macy. Meghan Markle Meghan Markle's celebrity pal hints that their friendship has fallen apart Will humanity survive? Or will apes remain the apex predator? Find out when Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters May 10.

The Fall Guy

Stuntmen need love, too! Catch Ryan Gosling (r.) and Emily Blunt (l.) in the upcoming action film, The Fall Guy. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt on the big screen together? Yes, please! This May, these A-listers take on bad guys and romance in The Fall Guy. Loosely based on a 1980s TV series of the same name, the movie follows Gosling as Colt Seavers, an aging stuntman who must save his ex-girlfriend's film after the lead actor disappears. You won't want to miss this upcoming comedy-action flick! Catch The Fall Guy when it crashes into theaters May 3.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

See the origins of the infamous Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (r.) in the anticipated prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. © IMAGO / Landmark Media See how Imperator Furiosa came to be in the anticipated Mad Max prequel! Set almost 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, a young Furiosa (portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy) must find her way back home through the Wasteland while battling warlords and the desert. Joining Taylor-Joy is Chris Hemsworth, who plays a completely different role from his popular Marvel character. Many may think they know Furiosa's story, but think again! Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters everywhere May 24.

The Kardashians season five

Have Kim (l.) and Kourtney Kardashian (r.) finally settled their differences? Find out when The Kardashians returns for its fifth season. © IMAGO / Landmark Media New horizons lay ahead for the Kardashians. The reality TV series returns for its fifth season where fans can keep up with Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian plus younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner. And don't forget fan-favorite momager Kris!

Some topics expected to be covered this season include the birth of Kourt's son Rocky Thirteen Barker, Kylie's highly-publicized romance with Timothée Chalamet, and what really went down between Kendall and Bad Bunny.