What the Shiz?! Wicked movie debuts dreamy Starbucks collab

The Wicked movie is rapidly approaching with a November 22 release date, and now you can celebrate with your very own Wicked-themed drinks and merch at the other emerald wonderland – Starbucks!

The two Wicked x Starbucks collab drinks, themed after Glinda and Elphaba, have been available since Tuesday, October 22, but the special edition drinkware line is coming on Thursday, November 7.

But be careful – if their rollout is anything like past cult fave Stanley cup releases, then things might be getting pretty intense out there!

The two new featured beverages include:

Glinda's Pink Potion: A Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresher with creamy coconut milk, ice, and a scoop of real dragonfruit topped with nondairy strawberry cold foam and a colorful "Oz-dusting" of candy sprinkles.

Elphaba's Cold Brew: A Starbucks cold brew sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup and topped with nondairy matcha cold foam and colorful green candy sprinkles.

In addition to the Wicked-ly awesome drinkware and featured menu items, Wicked-branded Starbucks cards are available at select Starbucks stores in the US, Canada, and select international markets from October 22.