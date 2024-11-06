What the Shiz?! Wicked movie debuts dreamy Starbucks collab
The Wicked movie is rapidly approaching with a November 22 release date, and now you can celebrate with your very own Wicked-themed drinks and merch at the other emerald wonderland – Starbucks!
The two Wicked x Starbucks collab drinks, themed after Glinda and Elphaba, have been available since Tuesday, October 22, but the special edition drinkware line is coming on Thursday, November 7.
But be careful – if their rollout is anything like past cult fave Stanley cup releases, then things might be getting pretty intense out there!
The two new featured beverages include:
- Glinda's Pink Potion: A Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresher with creamy coconut milk, ice, and a scoop of real dragonfruit topped with nondairy strawberry cold foam and a colorful "Oz-dusting" of candy sprinkles.
- Elphaba's Cold Brew: A Starbucks cold brew sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup and topped with nondairy matcha cold foam and colorful green candy sprinkles.
In addition to the Wicked-ly awesome drinkware and featured menu items, Wicked-branded Starbucks cards are available at select Starbucks stores in the US, Canada, and select international markets from October 22.
But wait – there's another spellbinding Wicked drop coming to Starbucks!
One special gift card design isn't available until Wednesday, November 7, however.
The Wednesday gift card release, which requires a minimum load of $50, features a gold-colored card held in a Grimmerie-inspired casing that doubles as a keychain.
All of the Wicked merchandise items will be available at Starbucks for a limited time and while supplies last.
Cover photo: Starbucks