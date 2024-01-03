Why is TikTok so obsessed with the pink Starbucks Stanley cup?

Wednesday's launch of the pink Starbucks x Stanley Cup collab has got TikTok freaking out – here's everything we know about the exclusive line and how to get one of your own!

Target sold out of the Valentine's Day Starbucks Stanley collection immediately as shoppers flocked to the stores for the limited-edition cups. © Screenshots/TikTok/@victoria_robino_26 & @whoslulugirl_2

After Target immediately sold out of their Valentine's Day collection with the TikTok viral cup brand Stanley, fans were tickled pink to find out that they'd have one more chance to nab exclusive pink cups at Starbucks cafés operating inside of Target stores.



The highly coveted sparkly pink Starbucks x Stanley collab cups are going for a hefty $49.95, but that hasn't stopped the Stanley fanatics of the internet!



Most locations even had to put a limit on how many cups one person is permitted to purchase due to their huge popularity.

But what's the limit on how many you can buy, and are they available online or for pre-order?