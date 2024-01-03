Why is TikTok so obsessed with the pink Starbucks Stanley cup?
Wednesday's launch of the pink Starbucks x Stanley Cup collab has got TikTok freaking out – here's everything we know about the exclusive line and how to get one of your own!
After Target immediately sold out of their Valentine's Day collection with the TikTok viral cup brand Stanley, fans were tickled pink to find out that they'd have one more chance to nab exclusive pink cups at Starbucks cafés operating inside of Target stores.
The highly coveted sparkly pink Starbucks x Stanley collab cups are going for a hefty $49.95, but that hasn't stopped the Stanley fanatics of the internet!
Most locations even had to put a limit on how many cups one person is permitted to purchase due to their huge popularity.
But what's the limit on how many you can buy, and are they available online or for pre-order?
How to buy the pink Starbucks x Stanley cup collab
If you want one of these glam 40-ounce Quencher Tumblers, then you'll have to go and get it in person because this limited edition line isn't being sold online.
TikTok users @izii.faas and @peachiemariam, both Starbucks employees, said that the cups are sold one per person to avoid resellers.
@izii.faas also noted that most locations are unlikely to be able to put a cup aside for customers, even if they ask ahead. That means that pre-order, or anything like it, isn't happening either.
What do you think: is it worth all the hullabaloo, or are these viral cups overrated?
Cover photo: Screenshots/TikTok/@victoria_robino_26 & @whoslulugirl_2