Aerosmith makes big call on farewell tour after Steven Tyler vocal injury

The rock band, known for hits including Dream On, Dude (Looks Like A Lady), and Walk This Way, canceled dates on their farewell tour last September due to Tyler needing "ongoing care" for damage to his vocal cords and a fractured larynx.



"As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other," the band said in a statement on X.

"He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side."

"Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."

"We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage."