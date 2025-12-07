Cardi B goes all out with twerking celebration for Stefon Diggs' birthday

Miami, Florida - Cardi B celebrated her boo Stefon Diggs' birthday in style, wowing fans with a risqué black number for the big night!

Cardi B (r.) stepped out in style to celebrate Stefon Diggs' 32nd birthday just a few weeks after welcoming their first baby together. © Collage: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Though the NFL star actually turned 32 last week, he waited until the New England Patriots had a bye week to mark the occasion.

Per TMZ, the lovebirds celebrated in Miami on Thursday night, and footage showed Cardi singing Stevie Wonder's Happy Birthday along with Stefon's friends.

Things got a little more wild – in true Cardi fashion – as later videos from the evening show the 33-year-old rapper twerking the night away at a nightclub.

In another clip, Cardi flaunted her gown for the night – a plunging black dress that featured an open back, leaving her curves on full display under gold chains.

The Outside artist's night on the town comes just a few weeks after she and Stefon welcomed their first baby together – a boy whose name has not yet been revealed.

Both stars were already parents ahead of his birth. Cardi shares three older kids with her ex-husband Offset, while the wide receiver has two other little ones.