Ed Sheeran presses play on next era with eighth studio album drop!

London, UK - British pop star Ed Sheeran, who recently revealed an upcoming US tour, will release his latest album Play on Friday.

Play is the 34-year-old singer-songwriter's eighth studio album and follows more than a decade of stunning global success and smash hits like Shape of You and Perfect.

He released his last album, Autumn Variations, in 2023.

Known for blending pop, folk, and other musical genres with his own distinct acoustic style, Sheeran is the sixth most-streamed artist on Spotify, and his 2017 song Shape of You is among the most listened-to tracks in the world.

Sheeran said he made his latest album "as a direct response to the darkest period of my life" and that he wanted to "create joy and technicolor".

It was recorded "all over the world" before wrapping up in the coastal state of Goa in India.

Speaking on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, the singer revealed that his next four albums would be called Pause, Rewind, Fast-Forward, and Stop.

They follow his mathematically themed albums Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, and Equals.

Sheeran, who grew up in eastern England, said earlier this week that he is set to move to the US with his family due to an upcoming tour there, without specifying the dates.