Ed Sheeran ditches symbols as he unveils surprising new album!

Suffolk, UK - Singer -songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the release of his second album this year, Autumn Variations, which will be released on September 29.

Ed Sheeran has announced the release date of his new album, Autumn Variations, is September 29 after teasing the record on social media. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 32-year-old has been teasing the new record in a series of cryptic posts on social media, including an infomercial for a product called "The Damper Hamper."



The infomercial features a cheesy pitchman who promises to deliver the "glum of autumn" to viewers' loved ones.

The hamper is filled with items associated with autumn, such as tea, a rake, and mulch.

The infomercial ends with the code "Autumn Variations," which fans quickly figured out was the name of the new album.

In an interview with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen earlier this month, Sheeran said that Autumn Variations is an album about "the different emotions that come with autumn." He said that he wrote the album last year when he was going through a ton of changes in his life.

"I found that my friend and I were going through so many life changes," he said. "And I think that's what autumn is all about. It's a time of change."

On Thursday, the A Team artist confirmed the album's September release date as fans buzzed over the new album (and its lack of symbols!).