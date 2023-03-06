Gary Rossington: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and last original member passes away

Atlanta, Georgia - Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have lost their last surviving original member after guitarist Gary Rossington passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday.

Gary Rossington, the guitarist and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away on Sunday. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the band's official Facebook page posted on Sunday.

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does," the post continued. "Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."

Rossington was the last of the band's founding members. He survived the tragic 1977 plane crash that killed six people, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zandt and guitarist Steve Gaines. He remained the only constant over the years, as the group reformed in 1987 and was still performing as recently as last month, during Lynyrd Skynyrd's farewell tour.

It's not yet clear what will happen to the tour's remaining four shows.

A Jacksonville, Florida native, Rossington contributed some iconic guitar playing on the iconic songs Sweet Home Alabama and Free Bird. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 as part of Lynyrd Skynyrd.