Brian Wilson, Beach Boy co-founder and surf rock icon, has died

New York, New York - Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys co-founder who masterminded the music group's wild popularity and soundtracked the California dream, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 82.

Brian Wilson (r.), the Beach Boys co-founder who masterminded the music group's wild popularity and soundtracked the California dream, has died at 82. © Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Karl Walter / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father, Brian Wilson, has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now," read the statement published on Wilson's social media accounts.



"We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

The pop visionary crafted hits whose success rivaled The Beatles throughout the 1960s: between 1962 and 1966, a seemingly inexhaustible string of feel-good hits, including Surfin' USA, I Get Around, Fun, Fun, Fun, and Surfer Girl, made the Beach Boys into America's biggest-selling band.

But after five years of prodigious songwriting, in which he produced 200 odes to sun, surfing, and suntanned girls, Wilson sank into a deep, drug-fueled depression for decades.

He would emerge 35 years later to complete the Beach Boys' unfinished album, Smile, widely regarded as his masterpiece.

Born on June 20, 1942, in a Los Angeles suburb, music was a haven of safety and joy for Wilson after an upbringing in which he suffered abuse from his domineering father, who would go on to manage the group.

Music was Wilson's protection, as he gathered his brothers around a Hammond organ in the living room to teach them jazz and gospel harmonies.