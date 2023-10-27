"Last" Beatles song set for release next week

London, UK - A much-anticipated "new" Beatles record , created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released next week on November 2, former band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr revealed Thursday.

Paul McCartney (R) and Ringo Starr (L) of The Beatles pose together on the carpet of the film The Beatles Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years on September 15, 2016. © BEN STANSALL / AFP

Now And Then, first written and sung by ex-Beatle John Lennon and developed by the rest of the band, has now been finally finished by McCartney and Starr – with a little help from AI – decades after its original recording.



McCartney (81) announced its imminent release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer "the last Beatles song."

The Beatles – Lennon, McCartney, Starr, and Harrison – split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited. Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 aged 40 while Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.

Now And Then was first recorded by Lennon in the late 1970s at his home in New York's Dakota Building, and also features piano music. McCartney and Starr finished the song last year, including fellow ex-Beatle George Harrison's electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995. Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr's drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney – inspired by Harrison – and more backing vocals.

"It's quite emotional and we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording," McCartney said in comments published alongside the announcement of the release date. "In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing."

The track will be unveiled on November 2 by Apple Corps, Capitol, and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), with a music video debuting the following day. A 12-minute documentary written and directed by Oliver Murray – best known for a 2022 biopic mini-series on The Rolling Stones – will premiere on YouTube the evening before featuring commentary from McCartney and Starr.

Ringo Starr (83) added that the process "was the closest we'll ever come to having him [Lennon] back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us."



"It was like John was there, you know. It's far out."

Working with Peter Jackson, the film director behind the 2021 documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, AI was used to separate Lennon's voice from the piano chords.

