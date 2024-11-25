Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan lead 2024 Billboard Music Award nominations!

Los Angeles, California - The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) have revealed a star-studded nominees roster of nominees for the 2024 ceremony, with Zach Bryan and Taylor Swift leading the pack.

On Monday, Billboard revealed the finalists for the 2024 BBMAs, which will be held on Thursday, December 12.

Zach Bryan was the most-nominated artist, racking 21 nods, while Taylor Swift followed closely behind with 17.

Swift managed to earn nominations with hits from three different albums – her latest, The Tortured Poets Department, along with the hit 2023 re-recording 1989 (Taylor's Version) and her 2019 record Lover, which received a significant chart boost from her discography-spanning Eras Tour.

Both Bryan and the Karma singer are up for Top Artist, where they will compete against Drake, Sabrina Carpenter, and Morgan Wallen. Wallen was another heavy-hitter with 15 nominations, while rising pop superstar Carpenter earned nine.

Other artists who are finalists in multiple categories include Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Drake, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA.

The honorees are determined by metrics from the Billboard music charts, measured between October 2023 and October 2024.