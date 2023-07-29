Parent urges Florida school district to ban Arthur book for bizarre reason

Green Cove Springs, Florida - A parent has filed a complaint with his local Florida school district, urging them to review and ban an Arthur book for a bizarre reason.

According to The Daily Beast, conservative activist of the No Left Turn in Education group Bruce Friedman filed a detailed complaint about a children's book that especially triggered him.

Arthur's Birthday, written by creator Marc Brown in 1989, features the aardvark attending a classmate's party that happened to fall on the same day as his birthday.

Arthur receives a glass bottle as a gift from his friend Francine, which has the words "Francine's Spin the Bottle Game" written on it. The text is a reference to the game Spin the Bottle, in which a bottle is spun in the center of a circle of young people, and the person who spun the bottle must kiss whomever it lands on.

Although no kissing took place in the story, Friedman took issue with the insinuation that the cartoon animals might make out, which he says has the potential to "damage souls."

"PROTECT CHILDREN!!" he wrote in his complaint."IT IS NOT APPROPRIATE TO DISCUSS 'SPIN THE BOTTLE' WITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILDREN."

The book was added to a list of 44 other books the district will be reviewing.