Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin's viral moment with Kendall Jenner!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber dropped an eyebrow-raising snap with Kendall Jenner that got the internet talking!

Justin Bieber (l.) sent fans into a frenzy when he dropped a rare snap with wife Hailey's (r.) bestie, Kendall Jenner. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber

Over the weekend, the Yukon artist shared footage from his outing with his wife, Hailey, and Kendall at a dive bar in various Instagram posts.

Justin was captured in one of the posts sporting a shaved head, a light gray tank top, baggy pants, and a confused expression while listening to an animated Kendall.

As for The Kardashians star, she rocked a black, halter bra top with white pants in the viral snap, which many fans thought was a bit suspicious, as the two reportedly used to date!

But Hailey soon chimed in, cheekily commenting under the pic, "It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands."

The supermodel playfully responded to her bestie, "God forbid I'm a visual storyteller."

The Swag hitmaker shared a selfie with Hailey in the following post, but his pic with Kendall was still the talk of social media amid ongoing speculation about Justin's relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.