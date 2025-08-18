Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin's viral moment with Kendall Jenner!

Justin Bieber dropped footage from his weekend with his wife Hailey and Kendall Jenner, with one image featuring Justin and Kendall having an animated chat!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber dropped an eyebrow-raising snap with Kendall Jenner that got the internet talking!

Justin Bieber (l.) sent fans into a frenzy when he dropped a rare snap with wife Hailey's (r.) bestie, Kendall Jenner.
Over the weekend, the Yukon artist shared footage from his outing with his wife, Hailey, and Kendall at a dive bar in various Instagram posts.

Justin was captured in one of the posts sporting a shaved head, a light gray tank top, baggy pants, and a confused expression while listening to an animated Kendall.

As for The Kardashians star, she rocked a black, halter bra top with white pants in the viral snap, which many fans thought was a bit suspicious, as the two reportedly used to date!

But Hailey soon chimed in, cheekily commenting under the pic, "It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands."

The supermodel playfully responded to her bestie, "God forbid I'm a visual storyteller."

The Swag hitmaker shared a selfie with Hailey in the following post, but his pic with Kendall was still the talk of social media amid ongoing speculation about Justin's relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

The gossip returned to the spotlight in April when Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old son Reign addressed chatter that Justin was his real dad!

