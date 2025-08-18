Hailey Bieber reacts to Justin's viral moment with Kendall Jenner!
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber dropped an eyebrow-raising snap with Kendall Jenner that got the internet talking!
Over the weekend, the Yukon artist shared footage from his outing with his wife, Hailey, and Kendall at a dive bar in various Instagram posts.
Justin was captured in one of the posts sporting a shaved head, a light gray tank top, baggy pants, and a confused expression while listening to an animated Kendall.
As for The Kardashians star, she rocked a black, halter bra top with white pants in the viral snap, which many fans thought was a bit suspicious, as the two reportedly used to date!
But Hailey soon chimed in, cheekily commenting under the pic, "It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands."
The supermodel playfully responded to her bestie, "God forbid I'm a visual storyteller."
The Swag hitmaker shared a selfie with Hailey in the following post, but his pic with Kendall was still the talk of social media amid ongoing speculation about Justin's relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.
The gossip returned to the spotlight in April when Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old son Reign addressed chatter that Justin was his real dad!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber