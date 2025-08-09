Book Lovers Day: The best reads based on your zodiac sign

August 9 marks the global celebration of Book Lovers Day, and what better way to commemorate the day than by diving into a new read?

These reads will align perfectly with your star sign. © collage: unsplash/@cjdante & @dulhiier Book recommendations, especially in the age of BookTok, are something of a love language. Not all recommendations are created equal, and it's hard to navigate all of the top trending reads these days. To make things easier, we're looking to the stars to find the perfect Book Lovers Day read based on your zodiac sign!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

If We Were Villians is one of BookTok's most recommended reads. © screenshot/Instagram/@prisandherbooks One of BookTok's favorite dark academia reads, If We Were Villains highlights the cerebral nature of Aquarius signs. The novel is centered around a decade-old murder mystery involving seven young students at a fictional Shakespeare conservatory. This atmospheric read will leave you haunted long after you read the final page.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

Alice Oseman's graphic novel series Heartstopper has been adapted as a TV show for Netflix. © screenshot/Instagram/@aliceoseman Pisces are known for their emotional and sensitive sides, which makes Heartstopper the perfect pick for this sign. Alice Oseman's graphic novel series is the epitome of a comfort read. Following the romance between teenagers Nick and Charlie, Heartstopper is the sweetest coming-of-age tale filled with an endearing cast of characters. The series' impeccable ability to tackle serious topics in such a striking way will connect strongly with Pisces' trademark emotional intelligence.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Gone Girl was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film in 2014. © screenshot/Instagram/@readwith_bree You really don't want to get on the bad side of an Aries. Their impulsive and often hot-headed nature makes them quite confrontational. Amy Dunne, the infamously unreliable narrator of Gillian Flynn's iconic thriller, is the pinnacle of this fiery spirit. While Amy may be a dark spin on the Aries traits, the novel's depiction of female rage is one of the most compelling in literature.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Carrie Soto is Back is Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest book. © screenshot/Instagram/@tjenkinsreid Tauruses are known for their stubborn and tough nature, and no one matches that description better than Carrie Soto. BookTok favorite Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2022 release, Carrie Soto is Back, follows the titular tennis star as she comes out of retirement to reclaim her Grand Slam record. A fierce and determined athlete, Carrie "the Battle-Axe" Soto is the kind of main character that every Taurus will resonate with.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has two sequels: Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good As Dead. © screenshot/Instagram/@gillianreads_ Geminis tend to know a bit too much about everything and everyone, and no protagonist embodies that tendency quite like Pip in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson. The mystery novel follows Pip as she investigates a closed murder case in her town for her senior project. When she realizes that not everything is adding up, she channels some true Gemini energy as she sticks her head where to probably doesn't belong to find out what really happened.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Before the Coffee Gets Cold is a popular magical realism recommendation on BookTok. © screenshot/Instagram/@thebookshelfofaya Before the Coffee Gets Cold is the ideal read for the sensitive Cancer in your life. Toshikazu Kawaguchi's novel depicts a café in Tokyo that offers patrons the chance to travel back in time. This unique book ponders poignant questions about life and what matters most, which will appeal to the deep emotional side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Bunny by Mona Awad

Bunny by Mona Awad is a bizarre BookTok favorite. © screenshot/Instagram/@sarahsshelf_ Leos are the bold and creative type, and Bunny is very much the book equivalent of this spirit. Mona Awad's 2019 novel is quite a strange read, but it's one that you won't forget. Combining the spirit of Mean Girls with horror tropes akin to Frankenstein, Bunny perfectly matches the unique energy of Leos as they prove why they always stand out in a crowd.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is another BookTok darling, and Book Lovers is one of her best yet. © screenshot/Instagram/@emilyhenrywrites The ever-practical Virgo will adore Emily Henry's romance Book Lovers, a charismatic and engaging tale of an unexpected love story. Nora is a successful literary agent who embodies Virgo's propensity towards perfectionism while also proving why Virgos are some of the kindest and most loyal people out here. Her personality clashes with grouchy book editor Charlie, whom she just can't seem to stop running into. A romance that dares to dive deeper than most, Book Lovers is the perfect choice for any Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

The Song of Achilles is one of BookTok's saddest recommendations. © screenshot/Instagram/@quoyslittlebookshelf An all-around BookTok favorite, The Song of Achilles perfectly captures the best traits of Libras, including their empathy, sophistication, and diplomatic nature. Miller's novel embodies these ideas with beautiful prose that will tug at every possible heartstring through a retelling of a classic Greek myth that will appeal to Libras' strong sense of empathy and compassion. Libras will also resonate with the book's main characters as they find themselves faced with incredibly difficult decisions that will challenge them beyond measure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Leigh Bardugo's Six of Crows duology is incredibly popular on BookTok. © screenshot/Instagram/@twinklingbooks The famously enigmatic Scorpio is often characterized by fierce loyalty, intense passion, and relentless ambition. Their nature can sometimes lead them to be rather calculating, which makes Six of Crows the best representation of a Scorpio's personality. Leigh Bardugo's fantasy duology is centered around Kaz Brekker, a deft criminal who assembles an unlikely crew to pull off an impossible heist. Channeling Scorpio's shrewd intellect, Six of Crows is a thrilling adventure you won't be able to put down.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Red, White, & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

A film adaptation of Red, White, & Royal Blue was released by Amazon in 2023. © screenshot/Instagram/@casey.mcquinston Another of BookTok's favorite romance novels, Red, White, & Royal Blue is the perfect match for the optimistic and fun side of every Sagittarius. The book follows the rivalry-turned-romance between Alex, the First Son of the US, and Henry, a British prince. McQuiston's quick-witted sense of humor and the bubbly cast of characters will resonate closely with all Sagittarius signs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Normal People by Sally Rooney

Normal People was adapted as a Hulu miniseries in 2020. © screenshot/Instagram/@emgracereads It seems that BookTok creators can't get enough of Sally Rooney (and for good reason). The author's 2018 novel is best for the driven, yet often melancholic, Capricorn. Rooney's captivating prose deftly captures the pain of lost time and missed chances. The central relationship between Connell and Marianne will certainly hit close to home for Capricorns who struggle to express their most poignant emotions.