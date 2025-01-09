Kate Middleton celebrates birthday with touching tribute from Prince William

London, UK - Catherine, Princess of Wales, turned 43 on Thursday, with her husband Prince William praising her "strength" fighting cancer during the past year.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2024. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

Kate revealed last March that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The announcement came weeks after her father-in-law, Britain's head of state King Charles III, disclosed that he too was receiving treatment for cancer.

Both withdrew from public life for months in 2024 but have since returned to royal duties, on a more limited scale for Kate.

Charles (76) is reportedly continuing his treatment while Kate said in September that she had finished a course of chemotherapy but that her "path to healing and full recovery is long."

Kensington Palace has not said where the princess would mark the start of her 44th year. She usually spends it in Norfolk, eastern England, with her children – Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) – and her husband, who is heir to the throne.

Posting a photo of a smiling Kate on social media Thursday, William addressed his birthday message "to the most incredible wife and mother."

"The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you," he wrote.