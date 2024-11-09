Kate Middleton makes grand return to royal work at memorial event

London, UK - Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, took a significant step in her recovery from cancer on Saturday as she attended her first major royal occasion since ending chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton took a significant step in her recovery from cancer on Saturday as she attended her first major royal occasion since ending chemotherapy. © Chris J RATCLIFFE / POOL / AFP

Kate, as she is widely known, smiled and clapped alongside her husband, Prince William, at the Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The musical event is one of the most important dates in the royal calendar, along with Sunday's more solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial, both of which honor Britain's war dead.

Catherine and William were joined in the royal box by head of state King Charles III, who is still undergoing treatment for his own cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace in February announced that Charles (75) had been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and would withdraw from public life to undergo treatment.

The following month, Kate (42) revealed that she, too, had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Both have since made limited returns to public duties, with Charles recently pausing his treatment while on tour in Australia and Samoa.

Catherine said in September that she had completed her chemotherapy and was looking forward to undertaking more engagements "when I can".