Kate Middleton makes first joint engagement with William since cancer treatment

London, UK - Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, on Thursday made their first joint public royal engagement since she ended a course of chemotherapy for cancer, Kensington Palace announced.

Kate Middleton (l.) and her husband, Prince William, on Thursday made their first joint public royal engagement since she ended a course of chemotherapy for cancer. © Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP

The couple visited Southport, northwest England, "to show support to the community and hear how local people have come together as the town recovers" from a July knife attack that killed three children, the palace said.



Catherine, also known as Kate, and William met members of the emergency services who responded to the stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class, which also injured eight other children and two adults.

The couple, both 42, heard "about their experiences of responding to the attack and the impact it has had on their mental health," their office said in a statement.

The royals also met mental health practitioners who have been supporting emergency responders since the attack.

Kate announced on September 9 that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment and was striving to be cancer-free.

In a highly emotional video message following her shock diagnosis that saw her stay out of the public eye, she said she was on a long road to "full recovery".