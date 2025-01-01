King Charles pays tribute to medical team as cancer treatment continues in new year

London, UK - After a challenging year for the British royal family, King Charles III has paid tribute to his medical team with a special New Year's honor.

The news of Charles' cancer diagnosis last February came unexpectedly to many, making the role of the doctors who have cared for him during this difficult time all the more significant.

As People reported, the 2025 New Year Honors list includes two doctors who are believed to have been part of his treatment team.

One of the honorees is Dr. Douglas Glass, who was a pharmacist to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the second is Professor Richard Leach, a consultant physician at the prestigious King Edward VII's Hospital in London, where members of the royal family have been treated for decades.

The honors are traditionally awarded at the turn of the year and on the monarch's official birthday, which is celebrated in June. Other honorees this year included the Mayor of London and actors Carey Mulligan, Stephen Fry, and Sarah Lancashire.