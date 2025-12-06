Netflix's multi-billion buyout of Warner Bros. sparks outrage and Hollywood revolt

Los Gatos, California - Netflix faced a wave of fierce criticism on Friday over its blockbuster deal to acquire Warner Bros., the storied Hollywood studio.

The streaming giant is already viewed as a pariah in some Hollywood circles, largely due to its reluctance to release content in theaters and its disruption of traditional industry practices.

As Netflix emerged as the likely winning bidder for Warner Bros. in a deal reportedly worth close to $83 billion, Hollywood's elite launched an aggressive campaign against the acquisition.

Titanic director James Cameron called the buyout a "disaster," while a group of prominent producers are lobbying Congress to oppose the deal, according to trade magazine Variety.

In a letter to lawmakers, the anonymous filmmakers warned that Netflix would "effectively hold a noose around the theatrical marketplace," further damaging a Hollywood ecosystem already strained by audiences' shift from theaters and TV to streaming.

"I could not think of a more effective way to reduce competition in Hollywood than selling WBD to Netflix," Warner's former CEO Jason Kilar wrote on X.