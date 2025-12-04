Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West accused her of "faking" Paris robbery
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian tearfully confessed that Kanye West claimed that her infamous Paris robbery was fake!
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul returned to Paris to testify in the trial for the ten people accused of being behind the 2016 heist.
While reflecting on the traumatic incident, Kim slammed her ex-husband's narrative that the terrifying attack was staged.
"My ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,' and had said that in front of all these people," the 45-year-old shared in her confessional.
She continued, "That was a knife to my heart. Just to think that someone wouldn't believe you, that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life, it just really bothered me.
"You don't know who I am."
Kim Kardashian recounts terrifying Paris robbery
In October 2016, Kim was tied up and held at gunpoint while the robbers stole $10 million worth of jewels at the No Address Hotel.
One of the items that was stolen was a huge diamond ring gifted to the reality star by Ye.
Kim returned to the French capital in May to testify against the thieves, with the ringleader ultimately being sentenced to three years in prison.
The mom of four shared more horrific details from that night, revealing that she was afraid that she was going to be raped or killed.
In her confessional, Kim emotionally added, "To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I'm like, see, guys. It was real. I'm happy it's over."
