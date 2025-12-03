Jada Pinkett-Smith hit with shocking accusations in $3 million lawsuit from Will Smith's friend
Los Angeles, California - Jada Pinkett-Smith has been hit with a $3 million complaint from Will Smith's former friend!
In the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Bilaal Salaam alleges that the Girls Trip star physically threatened him in September 2021 at her husband's birthday party.
The November 7 filing states that Pinkett-Smith confronted Salaam in the lobby of the Regency Calabasas Commons with "approximately seven members of her entourage."
He claimed that she became "verbally aggressive" and "threatened" him by stating that if he continued "telling her personal business," he would "end up missing or catch a bullet."
Salaam says that the 56-year-old "demanded" that he sign a nondisclosure agreement "or else," per the suit.
The accuser, who also goes by Brother Bilaal, called himself Will's "best friend" of 40 years and noted that the Oscar-winner included images of him in his memoir, Will.
Will Jada Pinkett-Smith and Bilaal Salaam battle it out in court?
Salaam claims that six months after the incident, he refused a request from a mutual friend to assist with "crisis management" following Will's infamous slap at the Academy Awards.
The former assistant said following this, he became a the target of a "retaliatory campaign" from the Smiths' inner circle.
Salaam is also suing Pinkett-Smith for "intentional infliction of emotional distress," adding that her alleged actions have cost him financially, affected his health, and led to "the complete derailment of his personal life and career," per People.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP