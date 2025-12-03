Jada Pinkett-Smith hit with shocking accusations in $3 million lawsuit from Will Smith's friend

Los Angeles, California - Jada Pinkett-Smith has been hit with a $3 million complaint from Will Smith's former friend!

Jada Pinkett Smith (r.) has been accused of threatening a former close friend of Will Smith in a shocking new lawsuit. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Bilaal Salaam alleges that the Girls Trip star physically threatened him in September 2021 at her husband's birthday party.

The November 7 filing states that Pinkett-Smith confronted Salaam in the lobby of the Regency Calabasas Commons with "approximately seven members of her entourage."

He claimed that she became "verbally aggressive" and "threatened" him by stating that if he continued "telling her personal business," he would "end up missing or catch a bullet."

Salaam says that the 56-year-old "demanded" that he sign a nondisclosure agreement "or else," per the suit.

The accuser, who also goes by Brother Bilaal, called himself Will's "best friend" of 40 years and noted that the Oscar-winner included images of him in his memoir, Will.