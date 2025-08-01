CBS owner responds to rumors of "secret" deal with Trump to cancel Colbert

Santa Monica, California - CBS' parent company, Skydance Media, denied that it played a role in the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after senators asked whether it had made a "secret" deal with Donald Trump .

Skydance Media declared that it had complied with all anti-bribery laws when working to close its recent acquisition of CBS' owner, Paramount Global, and that it had no say in the cancellation of Colbert's show.

"Throughout its history and during the review of the proposed acquisition of Paramount, Skydance has fully complied with all applicable laws, including our nation's anti-bribery laws," Skydance General Counsel Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon said in a letter obtained by Deadline.

According to McKinnon, Paramount provided notice to Skydance, "but only after Paramount reached its own independent decision, and shortly before Paramount publicly acknowledged the cancellation."

The letter was sent to Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Ron Wyden, who had sent a letter to Skydance CEO David Ellison in July with questions about a "reported secret deal with President Trump."

Since Colbert's show was cancelled in mid-July, questions have circled about whether the decision was part of a deal to help push the merger through the Federal Communications Commission.

The cancellation has triggered condemnation from celebrities and fans alike, who are concerned that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was cancelled due to his outspoken criticism of Trump.