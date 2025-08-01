CBS owner responds to rumors of "secret" deal with Trump to cancel Colbert

Skydance Media denied that it ordered the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show after senators asked whether it had made a "secret" deal with President Trump.

By Evan Williams

Santa Monica, California - CBS' parent company, Skydance Media, denied that it played a role in the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after senators asked whether it had made a "secret" deal with Donald Trump.

Skydance Media denied that it played any role in the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Skydance Media denied that it played any role in the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.  © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Skydance Media declared that it had complied with all anti-bribery laws when working to close its recent acquisition of CBS' owner, Paramount Global, and that it had no say in the cancellation of Colbert's show.

"Throughout its history and during the review of the proposed acquisition of Paramount, Skydance has fully complied with all applicable laws, including our nation's anti-bribery laws," Skydance General Counsel Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon said in a letter obtained by Deadline.

According to McKinnon, Paramount provided notice to Skydance, "but only after Paramount reached its own independent decision, and shortly before Paramount publicly acknowledged the cancellation."

Trump reportedly "seriously" considering pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs ahead of sentencing
Donald Trump Trump reportedly "seriously" considering pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs ahead of sentencing
Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes first MAGA Republican to call Israel's assault on Gaza a "genocide"
Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes first MAGA Republican to call Israel's assault on Gaza a "genocide"

The letter was sent to Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Ron Wyden, who had sent a letter to Skydance CEO David Ellison in July with questions about a "reported secret deal with President Trump."

Since Colbert's show was cancelled in mid-July, questions have circled about whether the decision was part of a deal to help push the merger through the Federal Communications Commission.

The cancellation has triggered condemnation from celebrities and fans alike, who are concerned that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was cancelled due to his outspoken criticism of Trump.

Senators question Trump's role in Colbert cancellation

Sanders' and Warren's letter also points to a recently settled lawsuit between Trump and CBS as another possible cause.

"CBS announced this decision just three days after Colbert criticized Paramount's $16 million settlement with President Trump on his show, saying the deal resembled bribery," the letter read.

"These reports raise fresh questions about corruption in the Trump Administration and President Trump's willingness to accept payments from entities with significant policy interests before agencies he controls."

Cover photo: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

More on Donald Trump: