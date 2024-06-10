House of the Dragon showrunner reveals what fans can expect from season 2

Los Angeles, California - House of the Dragon returns this week after a strike-related delay, promising more of the blood, fire, and power struggles that fans of the Game of Thrones universe have come to expect.

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal promised new characters and more thrills in the upcoming second season of the hit HBO show. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The eight-episode second series kicks off Sunday, plunging fans back into the mythical continent of Westeros, set almost two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.



The much-anticipated season was pushed back by several months due to the long strike last summer over pay and conditions by Hollywood writers and actors.

House of the Dragon picks up with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) vying for the throne of her late father, King Viserys, against her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

"This is a deeply immersive world, and I think, while it can be thrilling and filled with spectacle at times, it's hopefully the connections of the characters that keep people coming back for more," showrunner Ryan Condal told AFP.

The first series was a huge hit, attracting nearly 10 million viewers in the US alone when its first episode aired in 2022, a record for an original series on HBO.