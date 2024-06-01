House of the Dragon season two: Here's the tea on the next bloody chapter!

Blood and fire will reign once more as the TV prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon , returns for its second season!

Blood and fire will reign once more as the TV prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, returns for its second season! © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On June 16, dragons will fly and war will rage when the anticipated Max series returns.

Following the jaw-dropping season one finale, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke reprise their roles as the battling queens Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

Meanwhile, Matt Smith will also be back as the fan-favorite Prince Daemon.

This season, viewers will see House Targaryen divided into the "blacks" and the "greens" but the split will only lead to more devastation as the war of succession continues.

Here's the tea on what fans can expect when House of the Dragon returns!