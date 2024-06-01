House of the Dragon season two: Here's the tea on the next bloody chapter!
Blood and fire will reign once more as the TV prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, returns for its second season!
On June 16, dragons will fly and war will rage when the anticipated Max series returns.
Following the jaw-dropping season one finale, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke reprise their roles as the battling queens Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
Meanwhile, Matt Smith will also be back as the fan-favorite Prince Daemon.
This season, viewers will see House Targaryen divided into the "blacks" and the "greens" but the split will only lead to more devastation as the war of succession continues.
Here's the tea on what fans can expect when House of the Dragon returns!
Epic battles, Prince Daemon's spiral, and more coming for HOTD season two!
The title for the Game of Thrones prequel's season two premiere episode has been revealed to be, "A Son For a Son," and will be 64 minutes long.
Meanwhile, Smith teased to Variety that his character will begin to "unravel" as war approaches.
"We start to see the mask slip. Life becomes more difficult, and he gets soft around the edges. He starts to unravel," he said of Rhaenyra's uncle-turned-husband.
Additionally, show-runner Ryan Condol told Den of Geek that season two's big battles, aka the "Dance of the Dragons," will rival the Avengers films.
"The battles are episodes unto themselves," Condol explained, adding, "We have two of the largest sequences that we’ve ever filmed on 'House of the Dragon.' Both of them outstrip anything that we did in season one. They are episodes within episodes."
Are you ready to journey back to Westeros? House of the Dragon season two drops on June 16, exclusively on Max!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media