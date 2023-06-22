Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald teases fans about season 7 spoilers
Los Angeles, California - It's no secret that there will be a season 7 of Selling Sunset, as Netflix gave viewers a sneak peek at the end of season 6. However, That's not stopping Mary Fitzgerald from addressing the constant requests for spoilers.
The latest season of Selling Sunset featured saw Mary and Chrishell Stause handle their slight falling out, while other cast members and real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group opted to start drama amongst themselves.
from Chelsea Lazkani's beef with Bre Tiesi due to her relationship choices to Nicole Young's "cracked out" season-long spat with Chrishell, the ladies of Selling Sunset weren't lying when they said season six was the show's most dramatic one yet.
But, because season 6 ended with a few snippets of Selling Sunset's upcoming seventh season, viewers are naturally itching for more pipping hot tea.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like fans will be getting that tea from Mary, as the star recently posted a sarcastic video on Instagram with on-screen text that reads "Season 7 spoilers" that turned out to be anything but that!
In the clip, Mary is seen wearing black sunglasses while mouthing along to a trending audio sound that starts with one person saying "Don't ask," while another voice is heard asking: "Is there a chance?"
Selling Sunset fans look for season 7 clues
Mary seems to be mouthing along to the words of the voice that initially says "don't ask," as she acts out her response to the follow-up question by firmly stating, "No....girl."
One Selling Sunset stan clapped back in the comments section with some advice for Netflix: "Please tell Netflix to do a 20 ep season so I don’t finish it in one day."
It looks like Selling Sunset fans will just have to wait for a season seven premiere date to find out more!
