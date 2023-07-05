Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith returns home after month-long hospitalization

Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset shared a health update with her Instagram followers after returning home from a month-long hospital stay. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/amanzasmith/

It's been a long month for Amanza Smith of Netflix's hit reality TV show, Selling Sunset.

While others, like her co-star Chrishell Stause, were celebrating the Fourth of July with themed parties and cocktails galore, Amanza was returning home from a month-long stay in the hospital for a blood infection.

The realtor-turned-reality TV star posted the update video on her Instagram story, which shows her at home with a machine, and on-screen text that reads: "31 days later and I’m out!" she wrote. "Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks. #onthemend."

Roughly one week prior, Amanza updated her Instagram followers about her unexpected hospital stay, which started around the time season six of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix.

In the IG post, she shared that she was "getting stronger and can walk with a walker to the restroom and around the room a bit when my pain meds are allowing me to do so" on "day 23" of being in the hospital.

Amanza first updated her Instagram followers about her hospital stay in early June.