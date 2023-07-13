Chrishell Stause celebrates Selling Sunset milestone in gorgeous style

Los Angeles, California - The cast of Selling Sunset is cherishing every moment after being nominated for a third Emmy!

Selling Sunset cast members Emma Hernan (c.) and Chrishell Stause (r.) are celebrating the show's third Emmy nomination with gratitude. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/emmahernan & chrishell.stause

Congratulations are in order for the cast of Selling Sunset, including original cast member Chrishell Stause and also newbies like Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani.

On Wednesday, Emmy nominations were announced, revealing that Netflix's hit reality TV show Selling Sunset has been nominated a third time for the prestigious award.

To celebrate, Chrishell shared some snaps on Instagram with season six newcomer Bre and her bestie and Selling Sunset castmate Emma Hernan, along with an uplifting message of gratitude.

"Thank you to @televisionacadEmmy Voters for giving #SellingSunset it’s THIRD Emmy nomination today!!!" she wrote in the caption.

"To be 1 of 5 Emmy nominees in a VAST sea of competition feels very nice. A lot of hard work goes into making the show in front of and of course behind the camera. So THANK YOU," Chrishell concluded before congratulating all the other Emmy nominees.



Chrishell's bestie and fellow realtor Emma echoed similar sentiments on her IG page, posting snaps of the Selling Sunset crew looking stunning as ever with the caption: Here’s to our Emmy nomination!!! Yay! So proud of my#sellingsunset team."