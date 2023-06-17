Breaking down Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young's Selling Sunset drama

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young had several tense moments during season six, but what started the drama to begin with? Find out at TAG24.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Los Angeles, California - If you've seen Selling Sunset's sixth season, you're likely aware there's a rift between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young. But when did it start, and what exactly is it about?

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause (r.) and Nicole Young had several tense moments during season six. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/itsnicoleyoung & chrishell.stause Though Nicole might be new to Selling Sunset, she's no stranger to the Oppenheim Group – the brokerage that the cast of Netflix's hit real estate-based reality TV show work for. Mary Fitzgerald has even spoken about Nicole's longtime success with the company, so when she entered the picture as a regular cast member on season six of Selling Sunset, it made sense. However, Nicole seemingly came in quite hot, as viewers witnessed the new castmate attack Chrishell's real estate credibility early on in season six, with Chrishell ultimately digging deep by saying Nicole was acting "cracked out" at dinner, which only added fuel to the fire. But what really happened between Nicole and Chrishell, and why is it something the new addition to Selling Sunset feels the need to make a plot line out of years later? Let's dive in.

What happened between Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young?

Nicole Young (r.) seemingly waited until filming started to bring up her beef with Chrishell Stause. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause & itsnicoleyoung The season six beef between Chrishell and Nicole seems to be over a house that was sold years ago. Nicole was the main agent on the house, and it was when Chrishell was new to the Oppenheim group. This was also around the time when Selling Sunset filmed its first season, as it sees Chrishell as a new member of the brokerage. Viewers found out during season six that Jason had placed Chrishell on the same listing as Nicole when she was first starting with the brokerage to her get some experience while working under one of the best in the business aka Nicole. Though Chrishell didn't receive any commission from the sale of the house, and never claimed to have been the one to sell the house, Nicole made it a point throughout season six to slam Chrishell for previously taking any credit for anything related to the listing she may have worked on. Nicole also seems to believe that Jason Oppenheim, the O Group's broker and Chrishell's ex, was giving Chrishell special treatment by adding her to the listing because he had a crush on her – something he denied and a claim Chrishell bashed. Things escalated when Chrishell said Nicole was acting "cracked out" in an episode from season six, which led Nicole to contact her lawyer in the case she needed to defend herself from defamation. This, of course, was a rather dramatic move, as was bringing up something that happened years ago while cameras were filming.