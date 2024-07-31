The Bachelor contestant Hailey Merkt tragically passes away
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor Nation has been hit with a tragedy, as season 21 contestant Hailey Merkt has died at just 31 years old.
On Tuesday, a post was shared on her Instagram account confirming her tragic passing after a tough battle with cancer.
"It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life," the post read. "Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness."
Merkt passed away last Friday.
The young woman had taken part in season 21 of ABC's hit dating series in 2017, when the ladies gave their all to win the heart of Nick Viall.
Although she didn't get her happy ending with Viall, Merkt never lost her positive attitude and repeatedly shared insights into her everyday life on Instagram.
Hailey Merkt was more worried about her loved ones than herself
In October, she shared a picture of herself from the hospital with the words: "A rare moment caught smiling during treatment."
For the last six months, her social media profiles had been quiet.
The 31-year-old had also set up a GoFundMe page to pay for her many hospital bills, among other things. Her friends and family now want to keep this website public for a while longer.
There, Merkt was once again praised in the highest terms for her positivity and selflessness.
A message on the page reveals that when she received her devastating diagnosis, her first reaction was, "I don't care about myself anymore, but I can't bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love."
Over $82,000 has been raised through the donation hub, nearly reaching its goal of $90,000. The money will be contributed her mother, Michele Merkt, to tackle the family's outstanding costs.
