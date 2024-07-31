The Bachelor contestant Hailey Merkt tragically passes away

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor Nation has been hit with a tragedy, as season 21 contestant Hailey Merkt has died at just 31 years old.

Hailey Merkt almost always had a smile on her face. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileymerkt

On Tuesday, a post was shared on her Instagram account confirming her tragic passing after a tough battle with cancer.

"It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life," the post read. "Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness."

Merkt passed away last Friday.

The young woman had taken part in season 21 of ABC's hit dating series in 2017, when the ladies gave their all to win the heart of Nick Viall.

Although she didn't get her happy ending with Viall, Merkt never lost her positive attitude and repeatedly shared insights into her everyday life on Instagram.