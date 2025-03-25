The Bachelor finale: Did Grant find his happy ending?

In another dramatic season finale of The Bachelor, Grant Ellis handed out his final rose after being "torn" until the very last minute.

By Kelly Christ

Litia (r.) was the first to meet Grant's family in Monday's finale. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox Monday's episode opened with yet another tease of Grant's agonizing struggle to decide between his final two ladies: Litia and Juliana. Litia was the first to meet his family in the Dominican Republic, joining the 31-year-old's parents and sister Taylor over drinks. Though the Mormon of it all is still looming, Grant's family seemed to appreciate that, like him, she was dedicated to her faith – albeit to a different religion. Litia won over Grant's mom, Renee, and dad, Robert, by gushing over her hopes for their future family, making it clear that kids are a big priority for her. But this priority did seem to weigh heavily on Grant, as the 31-year-old envisions herself having kids within the next two years, while the former basketball pro is hoping to travel the world with his fiancée for a few years before starting a family. Robert brushed off his son's concerns, encouraging him not to let the differing plans sink their relationship. Litia and Grant then caught up one-on-one, where Litia returned his L-bomb from last week's fantasy suites and revealed that he was the first person she'd ever said it to.

Juliana faces pressure from Grant's family

Grant's parents Robert (r.) and Renee (second from r.) questioned Juliana (l.) over her readiness for an engagement. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox Next it was time for Juliana to meet the Ellises, where the fact that she and Grant haven't exchanged "I love you's" appeared to cast some doubt on their future. Grant reiterated that he and the 28-year-old have had similar life experiences, bonding over their former "lone wolf" mentalities and readiness to find a strong partner to lean on. Renee wasted no time and asked Juliana point-blank whether she loved Grant. The Massachusetts native handled it as best she could, essentially telling her that she was nervous to take such a leap when there was still another woman vying for his heart. When Renee reported back to Grant, he was ready to defend her and clearly understood her apprehension – though his mom encouraged him to "walk away" from her if she didn't say "I love you." Ouch! Juliana's chat with Robert went a bit better, as he was grateful that she seemed to really get Grant's emotional state and tendency to withdraw a bit when times get tough. Robert then spoke with his son, and the tear-jerking conversation saw Robert share his immense gratitude for Grant's willingness to step up and support him, even when he felt he didn't deserve it. Grant and Juliana then reunited, where the day trader finally dropped the L-bomb, and she said it right back.

Juliana (r.) confirmed she was ready for an engagement during her final date with Grant. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox Following some wisdom shared by Bachelor Nation alums Charity Lawson, Clayton Echard, and Gerry Turner in the live studio, it was time to watch Grant's final dates with Litia and Juliana. First was Juliana, and Grant took the opportunity to ask her directly about her readiness for an engagement. Juliana floundered a bit at first, but eventually, she concluded that she was ready after all, especially after the two exchanged "I love you's." After a horseback ride in the rain, Litia and Grant caught up for another important chat – specifically about their baby timelines. Litia proved to be a bit more flexible than she had let on and said that she wanted Grant to be ready and "excited" to start a family as well. Then came Grant's dreaded indecision, where he revealed that he had thought his mind was made up the night before, but after sleeping on it, he wasn't so sure. Robert returned to give Grant a bit of a confidence boost, reminding him that while someone will inevitably get hurt, things will be alright in the end – no matter what the outcome is. After picking the perfect engagement ring from franchise icon Neil Lane, it was time for Grant to pop the question, but he was still dragging his feet. As producers and host Jesse Palmer reminded him time was pretty much up, we finally got our answer as Litia emerged from the first car.

Litia confronts Grant about his false promises

Litia (l.) confronted Grant in the studio about the comments he'd made about her being "the one" before he ultimately sent her home. © Disney/Christopher Willard Things were soon off to an awkward start as Litia gushed over falling for Grant during the second week and declared that she was ready to be his wife. But alas, Grant dropped the bomb that she was simply not his "person," and this would be the end of the road. Litia's demeanor immediately shifted, and she grew confrontational as she told Grant that he was "different" than how she thought he was. She even took a jab at his relationship with Juliana, saying she'd have "a lot of questions" if she were her. As for what that meant, the answer came in the live studio, where Litia confronted Grant about all of the promises he'd made along the way that hinted she would be his final pick. She spilled that Grant told her he felt so strong about their connection after their first one-on-one that he could "stop the show," and she emphasized that he "never let up" as their journey continued, leaving her totally blindsided at the proposal (or lack thereof). Grant took accountability for seemingly leading her on, but given his indecision, it does seem like he might not have realized what he was doing. Nevertheless, Litia was ready to move on and find someone who wouldn't take so long to decide if she was the one.

Are Grant and Juliana still engaged?

Grant (r.) popped the question to Juliana in Monday's finale, and the two are still going strong. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox With that awkwardness behind us, it was time for Grant to get down on one knee and propose to Juliana. After a sweet speech from Juliana, Grant revealed the Neil Lane diamond and asked her to marry him. Of course, she immediately said yes, and the lovebirds then arrived in the studio to prove that they were indeed still going strong. Jesse didn't exactly press the pair on Grant's indecision, but Juliana said she gave him "grace" over the situation. The two then revealed they were shipping up to Boston to move in together, and it looks like Grant found his happy ending after all! With no new season of The Bachelorette this year, Jesse instead focused on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, which will include none other than Zoe, who was sent home by Grant after fantasy suites. But that wasn't all, as Jesse then dropped the bombshell that season 10 of Paradise would have a golden twist. Yep, the seniors from The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette are heading to the beach!