The Bachelor: Grant drops a shocking L-bomb during fantasy suites!

The Bachelor's fantasy suites episode gave one of Grant's ladies a brutal dose of reality as the leading man revealed his final two.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor's fantasy suites gave one of Grant's ladies a brutal dose of reality as the leading man revealed his final two.

The Bachelor's fantasy suites gave one of Grant's ladies a brutal dose of reality as the leading man revealed his final two. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox Monday's episode brought Grant and his remaining three to the sunny shores of the Dominican Republic. Juliana kicked things off with a visit from Daisy Kent, the runner-up of the last Bachelor season. During the chat, Juliana discussed her unfaithful ex and admitted that her past is making her a bit uneasy about opening up to Grant. After a wild ATV ride with Grant, the 28-year-old confessed her insecurities about his connections with the other two ladies, and the 31-year-old reassured her that his feelings for her were strong. At the pair's dinner date, Juliana brought up her ex and shared how the infidelity has affected her to this day, admitting that she's still working on "fixing" herself. Her honesty moved Grant to tears, and he told her that he was looking for someone he could grow with as he worked on himself as well. After a rom-com-worthy speech to Juliana, Grant revealed he was indeed falling in love with her. The two then went on to enjoy the overnight portion of the date, after which they seemed as head over heels as ever, and their morning convo proved that they were both on the same page. But as Juliana prepared to spiral, Grant headed off to his next fantasy suite with Zoe.

Zoe looks to make up for lost time

(From l. to r.) Monday's fantasy suites featured Juliana, Zoe, and Litia. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bachelorabc Zoe got another Bachelor Nation visit as Rachel – again from Joey's season – met with her to touch base ahead of the date. Zoe was evidently still anxious about the fact that she never got a one-on-one with Grant this season, but Rachel encouraged her to go in with confidence. Grant then threw Zoe for a bit of a loop by taking her to a silent yoga class – giving them even less time to get to know one another. Thankfully, the awkward session allowed the two to share a laugh, making them both feel a bit more encouraged about their connection. In the evening, Grant cleared the air by explaining that he wanted to "take a chance" on her despite not having a one-on-one, and he revealed he knew during their hometown date that he could see her as his wife. Zoe seemed to be able to see him as her husband as well after they shared aligning visions for a future family. And with that, the lovebirds headed to their fantasy suite, and by the morning, Grant and Zoe's connection was on very solid ground.

Grant makes a jaw-dropping confession

Grant revealed he was already in "love" during Monday's fantasy suites. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox Last but not least was Litia, who was visited by Kaity from Zach's season of The Bachelor. With Litia concerned about Grant getting intimate with other women, Kaity recounted her experience with her now-fiancé, who famously threw his fantasy suites into disarray by disclosing that he had slept with one of the other ladies after promising not to. Litia agreed with Kaity that it's best to avoid any talk of the other overnights and instead focus solely on her connection with Grant, and she took that advice with her into the date. After a trip on the franchise-classic zipline, Grant and Litia shared a candid chat about what they want for the future. Litia confirmed she'd be willing to move away from Utah as Grant explained he would like to be close to his father, who is battling addiction, in New Jersey. Over dinner, the 31-year-old venture capitalist revealed she ideally wants to have children within the next two years, but Grant admitted in his confessional that that was a bit speedier of a timeline than he'd prefer – though he's the same age. Litia then reiterated that she did not want to be physically intimate during the overnight date, and Grant was completely understanding. But in the biggest shocker of the night, Grant also revealed that he was all-in with Litia and dropped the first L-bomb of the season!

Who are Grant's final two?

In a confessional, Grant even contemplated just picking Litia now, but he did affirm he was very much falling for the other women. He then had a good ol' heart-to-heart with Jesse before revealing his final two: Litia and Juliana. A fairly obvious choice, but it does beg the question – why in the world is Grant so torn in the finale?