Golden Bachelor: ABC reveals surprising pick for season 2 lead!

66-year-old Mel Owens has been revealed as the next Golden Bachelor, with season 2 of The Bachelor's senior spin-off set to premiere later this year. © Collage: ABC & Disney/Maarten de Boer

On Tuesday, ABC revealed that 66-year-old Mel Owens will be leading season 2 of The Golden Bachelor, set to debut later this year.

Mel is a former football star who was the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

He went on to play for the Los Angeles Rams for nearly a decade, after which he began a law career focused on helping plaintiffs suffering from sports-related injuries.

According to a press release, Mel shares two sons with his first wife, whom he considers his "first love." The two split up around the same time that Mel's father passed away, and he decided to devote himself to being a father to his kids.

Now, though, he's ready to get back out into the dating scene and is looking for a new life partner.

"As the Golden Bachelor, he's eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he's been waiting for in his golden years," the release said.

Considering season 1 ended with the first-ever Golden wedding – followed by the first-ever Golden divorce – the latest edition of The Golden Bachelor promises plenty of new drama for the ever-expanding reality franchise.