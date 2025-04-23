Golden Bachelor: ABC reveals surprising pick for season 2 lead!
Los Angeles, California - The Golden Bachelor has found its next leading man!
On Tuesday, ABC revealed that 66-year-old Mel Owens will be leading season 2 of The Golden Bachelor, set to debut later this year.
Mel is a former football star who was the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.
He went on to play for the Los Angeles Rams for nearly a decade, after which he began a law career focused on helping plaintiffs suffering from sports-related injuries.
According to a press release, Mel shares two sons with his first wife, whom he considers his "first love." The two split up around the same time that Mel's father passed away, and he decided to devote himself to being a father to his kids.
Now, though, he's ready to get back out into the dating scene and is looking for a new life partner.
"As the Golden Bachelor, he's eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he's been waiting for in his golden years," the release said.
Considering season 1 ended with the first-ever Golden wedding – followed by the first-ever Golden divorce – the latest edition of The Golden Bachelor promises plenty of new drama for the ever-expanding reality franchise.
Will The Golden Bachelor find another happy ending?
Gerry Turner, the first Golden Bachelor, proposed to his final rose recipient, Theresa Nist, in a dramatic season finale before the two tied the knot on live TV just a few months later.
But last March, Gerry and Theresa shocked fans by revealing that they were going their separate ways.
Nevertheless, the female-led edition of the senior citizen series – The Golden Bachelorette – has restored some hope, as season 1 lead Joan Vassos remains happily engaged to her final pick, Chock Chapple.
Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor does mark a change for the franchise, though, as Mel was not a contestant on The Golden Bachelorette, as would typically be tradition.
As Bachelor Nation eagerly awaits Mel's journey for love, they won't be without another chaotic reality series to watch in the meantime, as Bachelor in Paradise – featuring alumni from both the Golden and regular Bachelor series – kicks off this summer.
Cover photo: Collage: ABC & Disney/Maarten de Boer