The Bachelorette: Charity Lawson releases a dud and starts noticing red flags

Los Angeles, California - Things on season 20 of The Bachelorette are heating up as leading lady Charity Lawson found and released a handsome dud while showing signs that she may be onto the season's walking red flag.

Charity Lawson (l.) and Brayden Bowers went to the San Diego Padres stadium for their date on episode three of The Bachelorette's 20th season. © Screenshot/Instagram/braydenbowersofficial

Another day, another missed warning sign by The Bachelorette aka Charity Lawson.

However, Bachelor Nation's newest leading lady seems to be catching on to the trickery of the walking red flag that is Brayden Bowers, and that must be celebrated.

Unsurprisingly, it was Brayden who landed the first one-on-one date with Charity of episode three, and it was fitting, given that the date took place in San Diego – where Brayden and his impressive collection of earrings resides.

It was during this one-on-one where viewers finally witnessed Charity catching onto Brayden's red flags, as she began questioning him on why his first instinct was to run when the going got tough – aka when he wasn't the center of Charity's attention for five whole seconds.

Despite nearly cutting him loose over concerns he isn't in it for the long haul, Charity opted to give him a rose during their date.

While episode three's Ken-inspired talent contest of a group date was surely riveting yet cringy, it was Charity's second one-on-one date with the gorgeous Warwick Reider that really hurt viewers' hearts.