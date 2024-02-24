The Bachelorette: Which of Joey Graziadei's contestants will take the lead?

As Joey's run on The Bachelor enters the final stretch, fans have already begun predicting which contestant has the best odds of becoming the Bachelorette.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - As Joey Graziadei's run on The Bachelor enters its final stretch, fans have already begun predicting which contestant has the best odds of becoming the new Bachelorette.

(From l. to r.) Rachel, Maria, and Kelsey A. are all top fan picks for the next season of The Bachelorette. © Collage: Disney/Richard Middlesworth The next season of The Bachelorette is due to arrive this summer, with its leading lady expected to be pulled from the losers of season 28 of The Bachelor. With Joey down to his final six, it's safe to assume the next Bachelorette is among the group. While the winner has yet to be revealed, many fans have named Daisy as the frontrunner, with Rachel and Kelsey A. also winning significant favor among viewers. Joey's fairytale ending may be a ways away still, but a few contestants have already managed to emerge as frontrunners to become the next Bachelorette.

Will Maria be the next Bachelorette?

Maria (r.) has been a prominent figure in Joey's season of The Bachelor, leading to plenty of suspicion that she's being primed for The Bachelorette. © Disney/Jan Thijs Maria has had quite a strong presence through Joey's season, often toeing the line between villain and frontrunner. The 29-year-old's quick wit and bold confidence have made her an undeniable fan favorite, but most viewers aren't convinced she's the one for the more mild-mannered Joey. Should she fall short in the race, does Maria have what it takes to be The Bachelorette? Bachelor Nation experts will know that significant attention in the early half of the season is a likely sign that the contestant won't go on to win but is instead being primed for a stay in Paradise or even as a season lead. While her personality may be an obvious fit for Bachelor in Paradise, her recent fairytale dress-up date with Joey just might have been the biggest clue that producers are eyeing her for the lead. Add in the revelation of her past near-engagement, and it looks like Maria has a serious set at taking the reins this summer.

Will Rachel be the next Bachelorette?

Rachel (l.) fits the mold of The Bachelorette's typically charismatic and wholesome personality. © Disney/Jan Thijs Rachel has been a bit of a dark horse in the race for Joey's heart, but her charisma and kindness make her the perfect candidate to lead her very own season. Her slow but steady connection with Joey has brought her to the final six, and based on the many tropical shots of her in the season's promos, she's likely heading to fantasy suites. Should Joey ultimately leave her brokenhearted, the 26-year-old's long run in the show would certainly make her a top pick, as everyone knows there's nothing Bachelor Nation loves more than to watch a runner-up get their own turn at the helm (we're looking at you, Joey). This family-oriented ICU nurse checks just about every box for a wholesome lead, so she's certainly one to keep an eye on in the final stretch!

Will Kelsey A. be the next Bachelorette?

Kelsey A. (r.) has steered clear of the drama this season, making her a strong contender for the Bachelorette. © Disney/John Fleenor Another quiet but steady presence has been Kelsey A., who, like Rachel, has kept herself out of the drama in the mansion. With plenty of swoon-worthy moments, Kelsey and Joey's connection has become a fan favorite. Though Daisy was the top pick from the jump for many viewers, her lack of recent screentime has turned attention elsewhere, and many have posited Kelsey as Joey's lucky lady. Again, few contestants have better odds at scoring the season lead slot than the runner-up, so should the 25-year-old find herself in that spot, she's a clear frontrunner for the selection if she does wind up in that position.